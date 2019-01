IOWA REPUBLICANS UNANIMOUSLY ELECTED JEFF KAUFMANN TO A THIRD TERM AS STATE GOP PARTY CHAIRMAN ON SATURDAY.

KAUFMANN HAS OVERSEEN THREE ELECTION CYCLES WHERE REPUBLICANS HAVE GAINED A U.S. SENATE SEAT, GAINED A MAJORITY OF SEATS IN THE STATE SENATE, MAINTAINED A MAJORITY IN THE HOUSE AND ELECTED THE STATE’S FIRST FEMALE GOVERNOR.

CODY HOEFERT OF ROCK RAPIDS WAS RE-ELECTED AS THE PARTY’S STATE CO-CHAIR.