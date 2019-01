AFTER SEVERAL WEEKS OF NOT BEING BROADCAST, THE MEETINGS OF THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL ARE NOW BEING SHOWN LIVE ONLINE AND ON CABLE ACCESS TV AGAIN.

THE RESUMPTION BEGAN SATURDAY WITH THE COUNCIL C-I-P HEARING.

CITY CLERK LISA MCARDLE SAYS NEW EQUIPMENT THAT INCLUDES CLOSED CAPTIONING OF COUNCIL MEETINGS HAS BEEN INSTALLED:

THE CLOSED CAPTIONING IS ALSO AVAILABLE ON THE CITY’S YOU TUBE CHANNEL’S LIVE STREAMING OF THE MEETINGS.