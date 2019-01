CITY COUNCIL HEARS C-I-P BUDGET REQUESTS

MEMBERS OF THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL SPENT THEIR SATURDAY DISCUSSING PROJECT REQUESTS FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS AS PART OF THE ANNUAL CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS BUDGET SESSION.

FIRE RESCUE CHIEF TOM EVERETT TOLD THE COUNCIL TWO OF THE DEPARTMENTS THREE BACKUP RIGS NEED TO BE REPLACED;

THE CHIEF ALSO TALKED ABOUT A NEED FOR NEW DEFIBRILLATOR UNITS AND FLOOR DRAINS IN THE FIRE STATIONS.

MATT SALVATORE OF THE PARKS DEPARTMENT PRESENTED REQUESTS FROM THE CITY’S LITTLE LEAGUE, IN WHICH EACH COMPLEX RECEIVES $3000 ANNUALLY:

THE COUNCIL VOTED 5-0 TO APPROVE AN INCREASE OF $10,000 FOR EACH COMPLEX TO $13,000 ANNUALLY.

KELLY BACH OF THE CITY PARKS DEPARTMENT ALSO TALKED ABOUT THE IMPENDING ARRIVAL OF THE EMERALD ASH BORER AND THE EFFECT IT WOULD HAVE ON THE CITY’S ASH TREES.

THE DESTRUCTIVE PEST HAS BEEN CONFIRMED WITHIN 90 MILES OF THE CITY:

SOME LOCAL CITIZENS GROUPS ALSO PROPOSED PARTNERING WITH THE CITY TO TRY AND SAVE TREES.

THE COUNCIL ALSO HEARD PRESENTATIONS ON NEEDS FROM POLICE, THE LIBRARY, AIRPORT AND EVENTS FACILITIES AMONG OTHER REQUESTS.