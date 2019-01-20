AIR SERVICE SUSPENDED TO SOUTH DAKOTA CAPITOL

South Dakota’s capitol city is now without passenger air service.

Pierre Mayor Steve Harding and Watertown Mayor Sarah Caron said in a statement Sunday that California Pacific Airlines has stopped service to their cities.

CP Air provided essential air service to the two South Dakota cities.

The mayors say both their communities currently have no scheduled air service and there is no information indicating that it will resume.

Harding says Pierre relies on air service for state and federal employees and business people.

CP Air did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday.