VERMILLION POLICE SEEK ROBBERY SUSPECT

POLICE IN VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA ARE SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT WHO ROBBED THE PAY AND PAK CONVENIENCE STORE IN THAT CITY EARLY FRIDAY.

POLICE SAY THE WHITE MALE SUSPECT HAD DRIVEN AROUND THE STORE SEVERAL TIMES AND THEN ENTERED THE BUILDING ARMED WITH A KNIFE AND WEARING A MASK AND GLOVES.

ONCE INSIDE, HE WAS STARTLED BY AN EMPLOYEE WHO CONFRONTED HIM.

THE SUSPECT FLED WITHOUT TAKING ANY CASH OR MERCHANDISE.

POLICE HAVE POSTED A PHOTO OF A PERSON OF INTEREST IN THE CASE WHO WAS DRIVING A CAR WITH IOWA PLATES GWJ 690.

THE PHOTO PROVIDED BY POLICE IS FROM ANOTHER INCIDENT.