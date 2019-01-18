KIM REYNOLDS SWORN IN AS IOWA’S 43RD GOVERNOR

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has taken the oath of office as the state’s 43rd governor;

Reynolds says her goals include preserving the state’s small town values while igniting a renaissance in rural areas to keep young people from leaving the state:

After the formal swearing in ceremony Friday morning, Reynolds hosted an open house at Terrace Hill, the governor’s official residence, and a similar event at the Iowa State Capitol.

Friday evening, two inaugural balls are planned in Des Moines.

Reynolds took office after having served as governor since May 2017, rising from lieutenant governor when Terry Branstad became U.S. ambassador to China.

Lieutenant Gov. Adam Gregg also took the oath of office Friday.