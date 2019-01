Authorities at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield say a plane has slid off an icy runway.

Airport officials say no one was injured when the Southwest Airlines plane went off the end of the runway after landing just after 2 p.m. Friday.

The incident led authorities to close the airport Friday afternoon and suspend all flights.

Officials said airport fire crews were working with Southwest to get passengers off the plane and take them to the terminal.

