Democratic New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is in Iowa this weekend.

Gillibrand, who is considering a run for the presidency in 2020, stopped into the Pierce Street Coffee Works and Sioux City Gifts Friday afternoon accompanied by J.D. Scholten.

Gillibrand spoke with numerous local residents and then attended a private gathering of the local Truman Club with local Democrats.

She will be in Boone and Ames on Saturday and then speak at a Women’s March in Des Moines.

