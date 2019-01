BERGENSKE CHARGED WITH DRUG & TRAFFIC COUNTS AFTER PURSUIT

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING NUMEROUS CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THAT STARTED IN THE 1900 BLOCK OF FLOYD BOULEVARD.

POLICE ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP ON A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY 20-YEAR-OLD LEVI BERGENSKE AROUND 11:30PM.

THE VEHICLE PROCEEDED NORTH, TURNING ONTO OUTER BELT DRIVE AND EVENTUALLY TO THE 3600 BLOCK OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD WHERE AN OFFICER USED A PIT MANEUVER TO REMOVE THE S-U-V FROM THE HIGHWAY.

BERGENSKE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT TO DELIVER, BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, VIOLATING PROBATION, FELONY ELUDING AND MULTIPLE TRAFFIC OFFENSES.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $59,800 BOND.