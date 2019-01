MAYOR BOB SCOTT AND THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY HAVE DECLARED A SNOW EMERGENCY BEGINNING AT 6PM FRIDAY EVENING.

THAT MEANS VEHICLES CANNOT BE LEFT UNATTENDED ON EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES DESIGNATED BY THE BLUE AND WHITE SNOWFLAKE SIGN.

CITIZENS SHOULD PARK ON THE EVEN SIDE OF THE STREET BEGINNING FRIDAY EVENING, AND SHIFT TO THE ODD SIDE AFTER 7AM SATURDAY SO CITY SNOWPLOWS CAN EFFECTIVELY CLEAR THE STREETS.

VEHICLES VIOLATING THE CITY SNOW EMERGENCY RULES MAY BE TOWED AT OWNER EXPENSE.