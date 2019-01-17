RANTS HEADS PAC TO BACK FEENSTRA FOR 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL BID

A new Federal political action committee led by former Iowa State House Speaker Christopher Rants of Sioux City has formed to help try and unseat 4th District Congressman Steve King.

Iowa Four PAC announced its intentions to support Republican Randy Feenstra in his campaign to unseat King in the 2020 GOP primary.

Rants says King has embarrassed the district and has shown he is incapable of providing Iowans representation.

He went on to say Feenstra is without doubt the right man to represent Iowa values and give back to the Republicans in Iowa four a seat at the table, something we have lost.”

King was rebuked this week by the U.S. House in light of recent remarks considered racist in nature and was stripped of his committee assignments, on both the Agriculture Committee and the Judiciary Committee, by House Republican leadership.