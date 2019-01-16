SOME FARM SERVICE AGENCY OFFICES TO TEMPORARILY RE-OPEN

The ongoing partial government shutdown has shuttered the doors of your county Farm Service Agency offices.

The USDA announced Wednesday that many county FSA offices will reopen to provide select services during normal business hours on Thursday, January 17, Friday, January 18 and Tuesday, January 22.

Those who have business with FSA should take advantage of this temporary reopening before FSA county offices are once again forced to close their doors.

Area offices that will be open for the three days include Monona, Sioux, Ida, Buena Vista and Crawford in Iowa, Hartington, Bloomfield and Wayne in Nebraska, and Yankton in South Dakota.

The offices will be able to assist producers with existing farm loans and to ensure the agency provides 1099 tax documents to borrowers by the Internal Revenue Service’s deadline.