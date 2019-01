SIOUX CITY SCHOOL LOCKED DOWN AFTER STUDENT BRINGS BB GUN ON CAMPUS

SIOUX CITY’S PERRY CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WAS PLACED ON LOCKDOWN PART OF WEDNESDAY MORNING AFTER SCHOOL OFFICIALS WERE NOTIFIED THAT A STUDENT BROUGHT A HANDGUN TO SCHOOL IN HIS BACKPACK.

SGT SCOTT HATTING AND OTHER LOCAL POLICE ARRIVED SHORTLY AFTER 9AM TO INVESTIGATE:

HATTING SAYS THE MALE STUDENT’S PARENTS WERE NOTIFIED AND THE BOY WAS TAKEN TO THE PRINCIPAL’S OFFICE:

SGT. HATTING SAYS THE SCHOOL WENT ON LOCKDOWN ONCE THE HANDGUN WAS REPORTED, BUT THAT WAS LIFTED SOON AFTER POLICE ACQUIRED THE PELLET GUN FROM SCHOOL OFFICIALS, WHO HAD SEIZED THE BACKPACK FROM THE STUDENT.

THE STUDENT’S NAME AND AGE HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT E-MAILED A STATEMENT SAYING NO STUDENTS WERE EVER IN DANGER, AND THE BB GUN WAS NEVER USED IN A THREATENING MANNER BY THE STUDENT.

THEY REMIND PARENTS THAT BB GUNS ARE PROHIBITED ON SCHOOL GROUNDS.