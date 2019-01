SIOUX CITY’S CONE PARK WILL HOST A SPECIAL EVENT THIS SATURDAY MORNING.

ERIC GRIFFITH OF THE CITY PARKS DEPARTMENT SAYS AN ALL ABILITIES DAY WILL TAKE PLACE:

THE EVENT IS RUN THROUGH THE LOCAL ALL ABILITIES HEALTH AND WELLNESS COALITION:

ATTENDEES MAY BRING ANY ASSISTIVE EQUIPMENT THEY NEED WITH THEM. HELMETS AND ELBOW PADS ARE NOT PROVIDED.

THE EVENT TAKES PLACE FROM 9AM-11AM SATURDAY AT CONE PARK.