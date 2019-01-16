Home Local News CADY ASKS FOR $7.2 MILLION BOOST IN IOWA COURT FUNDING

CADY ASKS FOR $7.2 MILLION BOOST IN IOWA COURT FUNDING

Woody Gottburg
The chief justice of Iowa’s Supreme Court is asking legislators for a seven-point-two million dollar boost in the budget for Iowa courts.

Justice Mark Cady delivered the annual “Condition of the Judiciary” address to legislators Wednesday morning.

Cady would direct a third of that increase to a digital initiative, using the money to develop electronic warrants and start paying for the court’s digital services with taxpayer dollars rather than court fees.

Cady’s also asking for nearly one-point-nine million dollars extra to finance a four percent hike in judicial salaries.

The other big-ticket item in Cady’s request to lawmakers is for rural courthouses.

Cady’s asking for enough funding to hire 37 more full-timers to work in the clerks of court offices.

He also praised Governor Kim Reynolds for appointing an equal number of male and females judges last year.

