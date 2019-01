WOODBURY SUPERVISORS APPROVE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH ERICKSON-PUTTMANN

WOODBURY COUNTY’S BOARD OF SUPERVISORS HAVE APPROVED A SETTLEMENT OF A LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST THE COUNTY BY ITS FORMER SOCIAL SERVICES COORDINATOR.

SUPERVISORS VOTED 3-2 TO APPROVE THE SETTLEMENT OF THE LAWSUIT FILED BY PATTY ERICKSON-PUTTMANN IN FEBRUARY OF 2017 CLAIMING SEXUAL DISCRIMINATION AND HARASSMENT AGAINST HER BY SEVERAL CURRENT AND FORMER COUNTY OFFICIALS.

SUPERVISOR MATTHEW UNG CALLED FOR A SEPARATE VOTE OF THE ITEM THAT WAS LISTED ON THE BOARD’S CONSENT AGENDA AS AN ANONYMOUS SEPARATION AGREEMENT:

UNDER THE TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT, ERICKSON-PUTTMANN WILL BE PAID $50,692 IN BACK PAY WITH TAXES AND IPERS DEDUCTED, AN ADDITIONAL $71,463 DOLLARS WITH NO WITHHOLDINGS AND $60,000 IN ATTORNEYS FEES.

HER ANNUAL SALARY WILL BE RAISED TO $101,306 DOLLARS EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31ST OF 2018.

ERICKSON-PUTTMANN WILL RESIGN HER POSITION ON JUNE 30TH AT 5PM.

SUPERVISORS UNG AND KEITH RADIG VOTED AGAINST THE SETTLEMENT.