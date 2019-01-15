U.S. HOUSE CONTINUES TO PUNISH KING FOR NEW YORK TIMES COMMENTS

The U.S. House has approved a Democratic measure disapproving of Iowa 4th District Republican Steve King’s comments about white supremacy that he was quoted as saying in a New York Times interview.

The nine-term Iowa congressman was among those who voted for the measure, which passed 424-1.

King says he agrees with South Carolina Democrat James Clyburn, the resolution’s sponsor, that white supremacy is an evil that cannot be ignored:

Democrat Bobby Rush of Illinois was the only no vote.

He opposed the measure, saying the House should take the more serious step of censuring King for his “repugnant and racist behavior.”

King claims only a few words from his nearly hour long interview are being misinterpreted:

Last week, King said in the Times interview that “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization – how did that language become offensive?”