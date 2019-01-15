REYNOLDS PROPOSES RESTORING FELON VOTING RIGHTS (Update)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is proposing the Legislature pass a constitutional amendment that would no longer allow the state to strip convicted felons of their right to vote.

The proposal was made Tuesday as part of Reynolds’ Condition of the State address to lawmakers.

OC………in their hands. ;17

Iowa is one of two states with significant barriers to felons regaining voting rights.

Reynolds revealed her education spending plan, including a two-point-three percent increase for public K-through-12 schools:

OC………stem funding. ;23

Reynolds’ budget request also includes $20 million for her Future Ready Iowa jobs training program:

She’s also calling for spending more state resources to help boost broadband service and the amount of housing available in rural Iowa:

OC……….road map for success.” ;17

Reynolds also called for a constitutional amendment that would enshrine victims rights in the Iowa Constitution, plus additional money for children’s mental health.

Audio courtesy Iowa Public Broadcasting

Updated 6:27 pm 1/15/09

————————————–

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS DELIVERED HER “CONDITION OF THE STATE ADDRESS” AT THE STATE CAPITOL IN DES MOINES TUESDAY.

ONE OF HER KEY AREAS DEALS WITH HELPING IOWANS WITH CRIMINAL RECORDS AFTER THEY HAVE SERVED THEIR SENTENCE.

O.K. HENDERSON EXPLAINS;

OC…SOQ. :34