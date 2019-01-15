Jay Wolfe named to Bevo Francis watch list

Small College Basketball has announced its first Watch List for the Bevo Francis Award for 2019 and Briar Cliff’s Jay Wolfe made the list of 100 players. The Bevo Francis Award looks for the top player in the nation competing in the NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA ranks.

The award looks at individual achievement as well as personal character and team achievements.

Wolfe is averaging 21.9 points per game to lead the Chargers. He also leads the team in rebounding (6.9 per game), assists (3.6 per game) and steals (1.5 per game).

“Jay is having an outstanding senior season for us,” said BC head coach Mark Svagera. “He has been a leader on and off the court and his on court production speaks for itself.

“To be listed as one of the top 100 small college basketball players in the country out of thousands of players is certainly a well-deserved honor for Jay.”

The Bevo Francis Award winner will be announced on April 8. The watch list will be narrowed down to 50 players on February 15. For more information on the award and to find the entire list of players, click HERE.