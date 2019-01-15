Home Local News CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES RIVERFRONT PARK PROPOSAL

CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES RIVERFRONT PARK PROPOSAL

By
Woody Gottburg
-
26
0
SHARE

The Sioux City Council viewed a presentation on a $16.4 million plan for a new riverfront park at their Monday meeting.

Developers say the plan includes green spaces, pavilions, overlooks, a basketball court, a dog park, a playground and a fishing pier platform over Perry Creek.

Mayor Bob Scott is concerned about a lack of parking and how people will get to the riverfront:

OC…….activity area. :13

The council has tentatively earmarked $6 million for the project with organizers raising the rest of the money privately.

If approved, work on the project could begin in 2020 and finish in 2023.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR