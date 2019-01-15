CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES RIVERFRONT PARK PROPOSAL

The Sioux City Council viewed a presentation on a $16.4 million plan for a new riverfront park at their Monday meeting.

Developers say the plan includes green spaces, pavilions, overlooks, a basketball court, a dog park, a playground and a fishing pier platform over Perry Creek.

Mayor Bob Scott is concerned about a lack of parking and how people will get to the riverfront:

The council has tentatively earmarked $6 million for the project with organizers raising the rest of the money privately.

If approved, work on the project could begin in 2020 and finish in 2023.