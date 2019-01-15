CENTER FOR SIOUXLAND HOME BUYER PROGRAM GETS BOOST

The Center For Siouxland’s program to provide free home buyer education got a boost Tuesday.

Northwest Bank contributed $3000 to help fund the effort.

Lori Scott is the credit and housing program counselor at the Center:

The banks’ donation helps keep the monthly program free of charge to those who need the help.;

The Center helps around 50 first time home buyers each year and also provides them with free credit reports to help them through the process.