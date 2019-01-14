YANKTON MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON AFTER SHOOTOUT WITH TROOPER

A Yankton man has been sentenced to up to 18 years in the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

Curt Wayne Adams Sr. was sentenced at the Yankton County Courthouse after entering a no contest plea to Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

Back in December of 2016, Adams exchanged gunfire with a state trooper who had tried to pull Adams over for making an illegal U-turn.

Adams led Trooper Kayne Weaver on a 20-mile pursuit which ended with Adams firing a volley of shots at the patrolman who returned fire.

Adams was injured in the gunfire exchange and taken into custody.