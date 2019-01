WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS TO APPROVE LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT WITH ERICKSON-PUTTMANN

YOU WOULDN’T KNOW FROM LOOKING AT TUESDAY’S AGENDA, BUT WOODBURY COUNTY’S BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILL VOTE ON APPROVING A SETTLEMENT OF A LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST THE COUNTY IN 2017 BY ITS FORMER SOCIAL SERVICES COORDINATOR.

THE LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY PATTY ERICKSON-PUTTMANN IN FEBRUARY OF 2017 CLAIMING SEXUAL DISCRIMINATION AND HARASSMENT AGAINST HER BY SEVERAL CURRENT AND FORMER COUNTY OFFICIALS.

THE SETTLEMENT IS ON THE CONSENT AGENDA UNDER ITEM 8A FROM HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTOR MELISSA THOMAS AND SIMPLY STATES “AUTHORIZE CHAIRMAN TO SIGN SEPARATION AGREEMENT AND RELEASE”.

ERICKSON-PUTTMANN, HER LAWSUIT AND THE SETTLEMENT ARE NOT SPECIFICALY LISTED ON THE PUBLIC AGENDA EMAILED TO MEDIA AND OTHERS.

YOU HAVE TO LOOK SEVERAL PAGES PAST THE MAIN AGENDA ONLINE TO FIND A MENTION OF ERICKSON-PUTTMANN’S NAME.

SHE WAS SEEKING BACK PAY, BENEFITS, PLUS DAMAGES FOR EMOTIONAL PAIN AND SUFFERING AND MENTAL ANGUISH.

IT’S NOT KNOWN AT THIS TIME WHAT THE SETTLEMENT COSTS TO COUNTY TAXPAYERS WILL BE.