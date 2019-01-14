SCHOOL BOARD PLANS TO UPGRADE AIR CONDITIONING AT TWO ELEMENTARY BLDGS

The Sioux City School Board will consider a plan tonight to update the mechanical systems and install air conditioning at Riverside and Sunnyside Elementary Schools.

The total estimate for the 2019 Phase 1 is $1,682,380.

The costs for Riverside Elementary are estimated at $468,670 and will be completed in two phases in 2019 and 2020.

Sunnyside Elementary is estimated at $1,213,710 and will be completed this year.

The funding source will be the Sales Tax Fund.

A public hearing on the proposal will also be held at 6p.m. January 28th at the downtown Educational Service Center at 627 4th Street.