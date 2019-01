REYNOLDS TO DELIVER CONDITION OF THE STATE ADDRESS

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WILL DELIVER HER STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS TUESDAY.

REYNOLDS IS BEGINNING HER FIRST FULL TERM AS THE STATE’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE.

SHE THANKED FELLOW REPUBLICANS ON MONDAY BEFORE THE START OF THE LEGISLATIVE SESSION FOR SUPPORTING HER “CONSERVATIVE MESSAGE”:

KSCJ WILL CARRY GOVERNOR REYNOLDS’ ADDRESS BEGINNING AT 10AM.