NEBRASKA DRIVERS MAY FILL OUT CRASH REPORTS ONLINE

Nebraska drivers who are involved in traffic accidents may now file crash reports online.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says their online Crash Reporting Form can be completed in less than five minutes and users may upload crash images.

The system permits users to save a report and return to finish it.

There’s a link to the state report form below.

https://ecmndorportal.nebraska.gov/ndot-crash-reporting