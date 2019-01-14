KING REMOVED FROM ALL CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES (Update)

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made good on his threat to punish fellow Republican Steve King Monday by removing the 4th District Iowa Congressman from all House committees.

McCarthy’s actions come in the wake of comments King made last week to the New York Times which quoted King as asking how the terms “white supremacy” and “white nationalism” became offensive.

King responded to McCarthy’s action by releasing a statement saying McCarthy’s decision is a political decision that ignores the truth.

King went on to say “the quote in the Times story has been completely mischaracterized”, and that he will “continue to point out the truth and work with all the vigor that he has to represent 4th District Iowans for at least the next two years.”

State Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull, who will challenge King in a 2020 GOP primary, reacted to McCarthy’s action by saying “Sadly, today, the voters and conservative values of our district have lost their seat at the table because of Congressman King’s caustic behavior.”

House Democrats may be next in taking action against King.

Illinois Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush said Monday that he’ll introduce a censure resolution over the Iowa Republican’s remarks to The New York Times.

