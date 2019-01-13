U.S. HOUSE LEADER TO DISCUSS KING’S FUTURE IN GOP

The top House Republican says he and Representative Steve King will discuss King’s future in the party following the Iowa congressman’s remarks in the New York Times about the term “white supremacy”.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CBS’s “Face the Nation” he intends to talk with King Monday:

OC………in this Republican party. ;10

The California Republican says King’s “language has no place in America.”

The New York Times last week quoted King saying, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization – how did that language become offensive?”

Recently re-elected to a ninth term, King insists he is an advocate for “Western civilization,” not white supremacy or white nationalism.

OC………unnecessary controversy. :10

King spoke on the house floor last Friday to defend himself:

OC………know my history. :15

King said it was a “mistake” to use phrasing that “created an unnecessary controversy” and denies being racist.

King was instrumental in getting Franklin Graham to fly the three Tanzanian “Miracle Children” to Sioux City for life saving surgery in May of 2017.