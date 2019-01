The man accused of robbing the Iowa State Bank in Le Mars has pleaded not guilty.

32-year old Phillip White submitted a written plea in Plymouth County District Court on Friday.

White is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit theft.

White, along with 35-year old Karen Merrick were charged with robbing the Le Mars bank on December 12th.

Merrick previously pleaded not guilty to the accused crimes.

A trial date has not been set.