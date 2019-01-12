LE MARS STADIUM PROJECT RECEIVES MORE BUSINESS SUPPORT

The Le Mars High School football stadium project took center stage at Friday night’s girls’ basketball game.

Two major donations to the five million dollar project were announced.

Premier Communications pledged $100,000 for the naming rights to the Stadium Court Yard Plaza.

Kent Westphal explains why his company is making the contribution:

OC……….young people in Le Mars. :21

Mitch Christoffel says Total Motors pledged $150,000 for the Tailgate Area:

OC…….impacted by the stadium. :18

They are the latest major contributors to the project which has also received commitments from Wells Enterprises, Perspective Insurance, American Bank and Primebank.