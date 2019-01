WESTERN IOWA TECH RECEIVES INTERNATIONAL HONOR

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE IN SIOUX CITY HAS RECEIVED AN INTERNATIONAL HONOR.

COLLEGE PRESIDENT TERRY MURRELL SAYS A BRITISH PUBLICATION HAS CHOSEN WIT AS ONE OF THE TOP TWO TECHNOLOGY COMMUNITY COLLEGES IN AMERICA;

DR. MURRELL SAYS THE SCHOOL SUBMITTED INFORMATION ON WHAT THEY WERE DOING WITH TECHNOLOGY FOR THEIR STUDENTS AT THE CAMPUS:

MURRELL SAYS IT’S THE LATEST OF RECENT HONORS FOR WESTERN IOWA TECH:

A COLLEGE IN ARIZONA WAS THE OTHER CORPORATE LIVEWIRE HONOREE.