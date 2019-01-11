Home Local News VAN DAM SENTENCED TO ANOTHER 60 YEARS IN PRISON

Woody Gottburg
A former Sioux County school teacher has been sentenced to another 60 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to having sexual contact with at least six young boys.

37-year-old Curtis Van Dam will serve that term consecutively after a 15 year federal sentence last year for sexual exploitation of a child.

Van Dam was sentenced by Judge Steven Andreasen Friday in Sioux County District Court and under the sentence Van Dam must serve a minimum of 17 1/2 years following his federal term.

Van Dam formerly taught at Sioux Center Christian School and was implicated in dozens of incidents over a four year period at various locations involving boys under the age 13.

He was initially charged with 146 counts, including 73 counts of sexual abuse, in Iowa District Court.

