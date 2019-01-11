NEBRASKA FOOD STAMP RECIPIENTS NEED TO ACT QUICKLY

Nebraska officials say people whose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are up for recertification this month need to act quickly.

The state’s Division of Children and Family Services says federal officials have asked states to issue February food benefits early, citing the partial federal government shutdown.

Officials say the nearly 74,000 Nebraska households enrolled in the nutrition aid program will see their next monthly allocation by January 20th.

That means workers need to process January recertification paperwork by Tuesday.

Officials also say some recipients will be getting phone calls from state workers this weekend as part of the recertification process.