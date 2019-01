LOCAL IOWA LAWMAKERS READY FOR 2019 SESSION

STATE LAWMAKERS ARE HEADED FOR DES MOINES THIS WEEKEND PREPARING FOR THE START OF THE 2019 IOWA LEGISLATIVE SESSION ON MONDAY.

LOCAL SENATORS AND REPRESENTATIVES MET FRIDAY MORNING AT WESTERN IOWA TECH TO PREVIEW THE SESSION FOR MEMBERS OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.

REPUBLICAN STATE SENATOR JAMES CARLIN OF SIOUX CITY AND OTHERS ATTENDING WERE TOLD THAT RENEWING THE TARGETED JOBS TAX BREAK WAS A TOP PRIORITY FOR LOCAL COMPANIES:

BETTER REIMBURSEMENT TO HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS UNDER THE STATE’S PRIVATIZED HEALTH SYSTEM WAS ALSO A TOPIC.

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR JACKIE SMITH BEGINS HER FIRST YEAR IN DES MOINES.

SHE HAS ALREADY SUBMITTED HER FIRST BILL FOR CONSIDERATION:

SMITH WOULD ALSO LIKE TO SEE BETTER FUNDING FOR EDUCATION AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT, AS WELL AS A MENTAL HEALTH CARE PLAN FOR IOWA STUDENTS.

THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE DID NOT ALLOW ATTENDING MEDIA TO RECORD THE REMARKS OF THE ELECTED STATE LAWMAKERS DURING THE FORUM.

PHOTO BY BOB RASMUS