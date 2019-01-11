KING REFUTES NEW RACISM ALLEGATIONS

Iowa Republican Congressman Steve King says he’s not a racist and took to the House floor on Friday to defend himself after the New York Times published remarks Thursday quoting King as saying “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization – how did that language become offensive?”

King says he is an advocate for “Western civilization,” not white supremacy or white nationalism.

know my history.

He didn’t deny the remarks published in the Times, but says terms describing bigotry, such as racism, are unfairly applied to “innocent” people.

King says he “made a freshman mistake” in talking to the New York Times:

American nationalist.

King said Friday that he is an advocate for the values of western civilization:

innocent Jewish lives.

Others in the Republican party are distancing themselves from King.

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina wrote in The Washington Post on Friday that people with King’s opinions “damage not only the Republican Party and the conservative brand but also our nation as a whole.”

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush is urging Republicans to “actively support” King’s 2020 primary opponent, State Senator Randy Feenstra.