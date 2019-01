FAMILY FUN NIGHT AT LONG LINES CENTER

THERE’S A FREE NIGHT OF FUN WAITING FOR YOU FRIDAY EVENING AT SIOUX CITY’S LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER.

THE CITY’S NEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK IS HOSTING THE NIGHT WHICH INCLUDES THE CLIMBING WALL, BOUNCE HOUSES, BASKETBALL, AND OTHER FAMILY FRIENDLY GAMES AND ACTIVITIES.

THERE WILL ALSO BE FOOD AND BEVERAGES AVAILABLE AND MEMBERS OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE, WOODBURY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, BANDITS FOOTBALL AND METROS HOCKEY WILL BE ON HAND.

THE FREE EVENT RUNS FROM 5PM UNTIL 8PM AT 401 GORDON DRIVE.