ERNST SAYS A BARRIER IS NEEDED AT SOUTHERN BORDER

Republican Senator Joni Ernst says now that there’s divided government in Washington, it’s up to President Trump and Democratic congressional leaders to find a border security solution that ends the partial government shutdown.

Ernst says some areas of the border can only be secured with “a barrier of some form.”

She says capturing terrorists, drug smugglers, gun runners and human traffickers along the border is a national security priority.

Ernst says she learned in the military that barriers on a battlefield funnel people into areas where they can be apprehended.

She says she would not support a deal that ONLY funds more agents and more surveillance along the border, because a wall or fencing is necessary in some areas, and that the “smartest way to move is to have Border Patrol agents and the Department of Homeland Security map things out.

About 25 percent of the federal government has been shut down since December 22nd.

President Trump has repeatedly said he will not agree to reopen the government until congress approves five-point-seven BILLION dollars for a border wall.