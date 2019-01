LOCAL ANGEL CAR PROGRAM IN NEED OF VEHICLES

A PROGRAM THAT PROVIDE CARS TO SINGLE PARENTS IN NEED OF TRANSPORTATION IS OUT OF VEHICLES.

THE ANGEL CAR PROGRAM IS RUN THROUGH THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND.

DIRECTOR JEAN LOGAN SAYS USED CARS ARE DONATED AND REPAIRED AND GIVEN TO WORKING SINGLE PARENTS WHO CAN’T AFFORD THEIR OWN VEHICLE:

THE DONATION IS TAX DEDUCTIBLE AND THE PROCESS TO DONATE A VEHICLE IS SIMPLY COMING INTO THE AGENCY AND SIGNING OVER THE TITLE:

TIRES TIRES TIRES REPAIRS THE DONATED CARS FOR FREE AND IS ONE OF SEVERAL LOCAL PARTNERS IN THE ANGEL CAR PROGRAM:

THERE ARE REQUIREMENTS FOR WORKING PARENTS APPLYING TO RECEIVE AN ANGEL CAR, INCLUDING BEING A WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENT:

YOU MAY FIND OUT MORE AT THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND BY CALLING 274-1610.