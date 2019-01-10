IOWA REMAINS TOP ETHANOL PRODUCING STATE

Iowa remains the country’s number-one ethanol producer.

The state’s 43 ethanol plants hit a production record in 2018, surpassing the 2017 record.

Cassidy Walter, spokeswoman for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, says while a new record was set, it’s still under the state’s overall capacity.

Walter says a number of Iowa ethanol plants expanded in recent months based on high expectations for the Renewable Fuel Standard, or R-F-S, along with expanded international trade.

Despite those difficulties in trading with China, Walter says other nations are buying many millions of gallons of the corn-based fuel from Iowa.

Iowa’s ethanol plants produce about 27-percent of all ethanol made in the U-S.