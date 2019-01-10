COLERIDGE CAREGIVER PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO ABUSE & THEFT CHARGES

A Coleridge, Nebraska woman has pleaded not guilty to stealing more than $14,000 from the northeast Nebraska man she’s been helping as a caregiver.

Cedar County District Court records say 28-year-old Kayla Hansen is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and theft.

She entered written pleas Wednesday.

Court documents say Hansen cleaned the man’s house and drove him to medical appointments from the fall of 2016 through last August.

She had access to his bank account and debit card and allegedly used them in 54 transactions totaling over $14,000 to pay her personal bills and other family members bills without the victim’s knowledge.