CHAMBERS TO AGAIN TRY TO ABOLISH NEBRASKA DEATH PENALTY

Nebraska state Senator Ernie Chambers is renewing his push to abolish the death penalty after his last successful attempt was overturned by voters in 2016.
The longtime Omaha senator introduced a repeal bill Thursday on the Nebraska legislative session’s second day.
Nebraska executed its first inmate since 1997 last year, using a never-before-tried combination of drugs.
Prison officials refused to identify their supplier, prompting lawsuits that accused them of violating Nebraska’s public-records laws.
Chambers has fought for decades to abolish capital punishment.