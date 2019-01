IOWA AUTHORITIES ARE SEARCHING FOR A WOODBURY COUNTY MAN WHO FAILED TO REPORT TO A MARSHALLTOWN RESIDENTIAL CENTER AS REQUIRED THURSDAY.

33-YEAR-OLD TIM KAVANAGH WAS PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED OF 2ND DEGREE ROBBERY IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

HE WAS ADMITTED TO A WORK RELEASE PROGRAM BACK ON DECEMBER 14TH.

KAVANAGH IS DESCRIBED AS A 5’5″ WHITE MALE WEIGHING 146 POUNDS.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON HIS WHEREABOUTS SHOULD CONTACT AUTHORITIES.