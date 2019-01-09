WAKEFIELD COUPLE ARRESTED ON CHILD ABUSE CHARGES

A Wakefield, Nebraska couple has been arrested on child abuse charges.

The Dixon County Sheriff says Patrick and Angela Henderson were taken into custody at their home Wednesday and have each been charged with two counts of intentional child abuse, a Class 3A Felony.

Patrick Henderson was booked into the Dixon County Jail in Ponca.

Angela Henderson was transported to the Dakota County Jail in Dakota City.

Both will be held while awaiting prosecution through the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office in conjunction with the Dixon County Attorney’s Office.