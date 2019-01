SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A STALLED VEHICLE HAS BLOCKED SOUTHBOUND TRAFFIC ON INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN THE RIVERSIDE AND HAMILTON BOULEVARD TRAFFIC.

THE BIG TRUCK APPARENTLY RAN OUT OF FUEL AND BLOCKED TRAFFIC AROUND 12;30PM.

A TOW TRUCK WAS BROUGHT IN AND TRAFFIC WAS EXPECTED TO GET BACK TO NORMAL AROUND 1PM.