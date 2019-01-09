REACTION TO FEENSTRA’S CHALLENGE AGAINST CONGRESSMAN KING

Steve King’s son Jeff, who managed the Congressman’s re-election campaign, released a statement on Randy Feenstra’s 2020 Congressional primary challenge, saying Feenstra told Jeff King on December 28th that he “loved Jeff’s dad and would never run against him.’

Jeff King went on to say that misguided political opportunism, fueled by establishment puppeteers, has revealed that Feenstra is “easily swayed by the lies of the Left”.

King called it an “obvious attempt to undermine an effective and leading Congressional ally of the President’s whom Trump frequently refers to as ‘the world’s most conservative human being.”

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann issued a statement saying “We are in all legitimate primary contests, the Republican Party of Iowa will remain neutral in this race”.

“The good people of the fourth district will have the ultimate say.”

King’s Democratic opponent in the last election, J.D. Scholten of Sioux City, tweeted “Hmmm, this sounds familiar” in reaction to Feenstra’s comments about the Congressman.