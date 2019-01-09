NEBRASKA UNICAMERAL CONVENES 2019 SESSION

Nebraska lawmakers have begun a new legislative session with 13 new state senators and a variety of issues on their plate.

Senators unanimously re-elected Jim Scheer of Norfolk as speaker of the Legislature.

Scheer says he will continue to treat the nonpartisan Unicameral with respect:

OC………and integrity. ;18

Lawmakers also spent their first day electing committee leaders.

The senators introduce legislation during the session’s first 10 days.

They’ll consider proposals to legalize medical marijuana, change prison-sentencing laws to reduce overcrowding, and expand a tax break to military retirees.

Governor Pete Ricketts has promised to unveil a new property tax package.