MORE WATER TO BE RELEASED INTO MISSOURI RIVER FROM GAVINS POINT

The U-S Army Corps of Engineers says it’s anticipating higher water on the Missouri River this year.

John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, says they’re preparing for the season ahead.

OC……….”2019 runoff season” :19

Corps meteorologist Chuck McWilliams says the weather conditions at this early stage of the winter are atypical:

OC…….”very long”. :22

Releases of water from Yankton’s Gavins Point Dam are being raised this week to 24-thousand cubic feet of per second (C-F-S).

The average flow this time of year is between 12-and-17-thousand C-F-S.

Remus says one benefit from the higher releases is it will provide additional hydropower generation during the winter, which is one of the peak power demand periods.

They’ll also benefit municipal and industrial water intakes below Gavins Point, which can be impacted by low water levels when there’s a lot of ice.