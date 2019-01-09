FEENSTRA PLANS TO CHALLENGE STEVE KING IN 4TH DISTRICT GOP PRIMARY

A northwest Iowa Republican State Senator says he will mount a primary challenge against incumbent 4th District Congressman Steve King.

Senator Randy Feenstra of Hull says he will open a federal campaign committee, the first step in a bid for the GOP nomination in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District in 2020.

Feenstra is serving his third term in the Iowa Senate and helped craft last year’s state income tax cut, the largest in Iowa’s history.

Feenstra says Iowa’s 4th District doesn’t have a voice in Washington, because of what he calls King’s “sideshows and distractions”.

Feenstra serves as Assistant Majority Leader and chairs the Ways and Means Committee in the Iowa Senate.

He teaches business at Dordt College in Sioux Center.