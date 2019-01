DRIVER INJURED IN SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT (Update)

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED WHEN A SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BUS CRASHED INTO A LAUNDROMAT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 2PM AT 27TH AND FLOYD BOULEVARD.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE DRIVER, 62-YEAR-OLD JAMES FIELDS, WAS ALONE ON THE BUS AND WAS EXTRICATED FROM THE VEHICLE AND TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL.

HIS INJURIES WERE NOT BELIEVED TO BE SERIOUS.

POLICE SAY HE WAS DRIVING NORTHBOUND ON FLOYD AND WENT OFF THE ROAD INTO THE BUILDING.

NO ONE WAS IN THE LAUNDROMAT AT THE TIME OF THE ACCIDENT.

POLICE SAY FIELDS WILL BE CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO MAINTAIN CONTROL.

THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTOS COURTESY KMEG

UPDATED 5:39PM 1/9/19