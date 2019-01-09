DOZENS DONATE BLOOD TO SUPPORT LOCAL POLICE

Several dozen people turned out Wednesday to donate blood and show support for local police.

Sioux City’s LifeServe Blood Center conducted the “Blue Blood” drive on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Sgt Scott Hatting of the Sioux City P.D. says the department is very appreciative of the community’s support:

Those who donated received a blue police t-shirt and a doughnut.

The LifeServe Blood Center is located at 4501 Southern Hills Drive near Applebees and is open from 7am until 6pm.